A homeschooled student and an eighth-grade New Castle High School student are the winners of this year’s essay contest sponsored by the VFW Post 315.
Anastasia Brown, a 9th grader, of Ellwood City, received the top honor in the annual Voice of Democracy contest, and Grissom M. Sager of New Castle Junior High won the Patriots Pen contest. Both are held nationally and judged by local VFW posts.
The winners received certificates for first, second and third place and 4th and 5th place honorable mention recipients. They also received monetary awards. All of the recipients, with the exception of Brown, are students at New Castle High School.
Other recipients in the Voice of Democracy competition were: Rachael Zona, second place; Zoey Ondako, third place; Christina Vinroe, fourth place honorable mention, and Aiden Klik, fifth place honorable mention.
Other recipients in the Patriot’s Pen contest were: Collin Vagus, 8th grade, second place; Caden R. Mosley, 7th grade, third place; Giovanna Beachem, 8th grade, fourth place honorable mention, and Ian A. York, 7th grade, fifth place honorable mention.
The local effort was organized by VFW scholarship co-chairwomen Cathy Jennings and Gail Newtzie.
The theme for this year’s contest was “What Makes America Great.” All entries in the annual national patriotic essay contest are judged locally, then the winners move on to the regional or district level and those winners ultimately advance to the state level, Jennings explained.
The first-place winner at the state level will advance to the VFW national competition, where the overall winner will receive a $30,000 scholarship.
The Voice of Democracy contest is for students in grades 9-12, and the Patriots Pen is open to students in grades 6 through 8.
The contest is open to all students enrolled in public, private or parochial schools and those who are homeschooled, and the deadline each year is Oct. 31.
Jennings said that more than 200 of this year’s entrants were from New Castle High School. Additionally, one was from Shenango High School, one was from Mohawk High School and the winner was homeschooled. There were about 250 entries altogether.
“This VFW essay contest has been held yearly since 1947, Jennings said, adding that she is pleased “to see such talent of these students paying tribute to our country and to our veterans who fought for our freedom.”
She said she is grateful to Newtzie and to the students and teachers who participated.
High school history teacher Jeff Shaftic and junior high history teacher Michael Spelich were instrumental in encouraging their students to enter the contest, she said.
