The Ellwood City American Legion Post 157 and the Beaver and Lawrence Counties Military Veterans Honor Guard will host a military funeral service for those deceased Ellwood City area veterans who, because of the pandemic, were unable to have the service at their funerals.
The program will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 19 in the Folino Shelter at Ewing Park in Ellwood. The service will include a reading of the names of the deceased veterans, the playing of “Taps” and firing of rifles.
Notification has been sent to veterans’ families inviting them to attend.
If a family did not receive a notification and they wish to have their relative who died during the pandemic included in the program, they should contact Cosmo Morabito at (724) 758-7267.
The service is open to the public.
