Activity at the American Legion Post 343 hall downtown normally consists of meetings and the sounds of weekly bingo.
On Saturday morning, however, the air was filled with the scents of fresh bacon, eggs and pancakes. It was, after all, the morning for the monthly veterans breakfast.
“We do this every month,” Bill Schafer, senior vice commander of the legion, said.
Last month, the legion fed about 130 people, half of which were veterans. Veterans eat free at the breakfasts, while guests and the public are served for a cost.
All told, 230 people came through Saturday morning, and 100 of those were veterans.
Two of those veterans were Glen Moyer and Ed Krzysik, both members of the honor guard.
Moyer said it’s a time for good fellowship, while Krzysik said it’s a nice time to meet up with other veterans.
“It doesn’t matter what bran you’re in,” Krzysik said. “Everyone has a story to tell.”
About 16 to 18 volunteers were on hand. Those include those in the kitchen and those in the serving line. The servers, as well as all the tables, are separated by plastic partition sneeze guards, which have become a fixture in the legion hall in the era of COVID-19. The ages of the volunteers varied, with the youngest being Cedric Tyler. A 9-year-old, Tyler’s job on Saturday was going around clearing off tables. When one was fully cleaned, he would put a placard indicating as such.
Also happening Saturday morning was another veterans breakfast, this one held at the Loyal Order of the Moose club. According to organizer Hugh Coryea, 250 breakfasts were served and 50 were taken to the U.S. Army Reserve Center on Miller Avenue in Union Township.
