parade02.jpg

New Castle police lead the start of the 2013 Veterans Day Parade on Saturday morning.

 Tiffany Wolfe
New Castle News

A veterans and spouses breakfast is scheduled for Saturday morning. 

The event runs from 8 to 11 a.m. and will be held at the Loyal Order of the Moose hall at 29 S Mercer St. in New Castle. 

The cost for non-veterans is a $5 donation. 

