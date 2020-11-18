Another food giveaway for veterans is scheduled for Thursday morning.
The event starts at 8 a.m. at New Hope Wesleyan Church at 2300 Pulaski Road in New Castle. It is done in conjunction with the Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and Hugh Coryea.
Because of the amount of boxes, veteran identification will be required.
