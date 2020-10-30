Valley of New Castle honors longtime members

The Valley of New Castle Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite acknowledged members who have served 50, 60, 65, and 70 years during a dinner at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
The Valley of New Castle serves much of Western Pennsylvania, including all of Beaver, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Butler, Forest, Clarion, Armstrong, Jefferson, and Indiana counties. The New Castle Consistory allows for dual memberships, the brotherhood contains a few members from outside these counties. The Valley of New Castle has been at the Cathedral for 100 years.
The brethren who received their awards are: Ill. John G. Johnson, 33°, 70 years; Bro. James L. Young, 32°, 65 years; Bro. James L. Pittock, 32°, 60 years; Ill. Charles L. Miller, 33°, MSA, 50 years; Bro. Thomas G. Lewis, 32°, 50 years; and Bro. James N. Jarrett, 32°, 50 years.
