The River Valley Community Resource Center is hosting a Valentine’s Day Party on Feb. 12 beginning at 3 p.m. The 30,000-square-foot Resource and Event Center, the former Pulaski Elementary School, is located at 320 Shenango St. in Pulaski.
Valentine’s Day is that special time when thoughts of those we care about come to mind. Bring your special someone and enjoy a romantic atmosphere, live music performance by Mike and Lauren, different varieties of food and desserts and games. Cost is $35 and reservations are due Feb. 11.
Zenia Goodge, owner, encourages everyone to bring your loved one to River Valley “for a beautiful afternoon celebrating your special someone: a spouse, friend, partner or family member. We strive to build River Valley as a place to make lasting memories.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.rivervalleycomplex.com or call (724) 651-8130.
