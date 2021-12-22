Dear Dr. Roach: Would you please address vaccines and people with autoimmune conditions? My son has psoriasis and what some of his providers are calling “full body inflammation.” His acupuncturist has told him not to get the vaccine because it would be dangerous for him. He has hung his hat on this and refuses to get the shot. I tell him that it’s probably safer to get the vaccine than COVID-19. What are your thoughts? – P.O.
Answer: Psoriasis is an immune-mediated inflammatory disease that shows up as changes in the skin and joints, among other possible sites. Since we sometimes think of vaccines “revving up” the immune system, it is reasonable to think that they might temporarily make inflammation worse.
However, the increase in immune system activity from a modern vaccine is specific to a very precise part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the cause of COVID-19. The risk of worsening autoimmune diseases has proved to be more theoretical than real.
COVID-19 is more likely to cause severe disease in people with chronic immune and inflammatory diseases. Some of the medications used to treat psoriasis can also predispose a person to a more severe course of COVID-19. I think your advice that the vaccine is much less risky than the disease was exactly right.
Dear Dr. Roach: What exactly is tinnitus? What causes it? Is there a cure? Is there a treatment? What should be avoided to improve this condition? – M.F.
Answer: Tinnitus is simply the sensation of sound in or near the head when there is no external source of noise. It is usually described as a ringing or buzzing sound, and may be in one or both ears. It is extremely common (50 million people in the U.S.), and almost always goes along with hearing loss. Beyond that, the cause is not known.
Unfortunately, for most people, there is no cure for tinnitus. The goal of therapy is to lessen symptoms and to treat any associated conditions, especially anxiety, depression and sleep disturbance, all of which are common in people with severe tinnitus. I recommend the American Tinnitus Association for more advice at www.ata.org.
Dear Dr. Roach: I'm a healthy 66-year-old woman who experienced a "gush" of vaginal bleeding a few days ago. It subsided fairly quickly, and I have not experienced any bleeding or spotting since. I immediately saw my OB/GYN. Her visual assessment of my cervix showed no inflammation and a healthy appearance. She then recommended we do a uterine biopsy to rule out cancer. I was informed that no sedation is used and to expect sharp pain and cramping. I was perplexed. Why, with modern medicine, am I to be subject to medieval torture? Why isn't sedation offered to alleviate pain and discomfort? Would an ultrasound be a more prudent first step? – L.A.
Answer: Uterine bleeding in a woman after menopause always raises the concern for endometrial (uterine) cancer, although only about 10% of cases turn out to be cancer. Still, a thorough evaluation is called for in any woman with postmenopausal uterine bleeding.
Either ultrasound or biopsy is a reasonable first step in excluding uterine cancer in women with postmenopausal bleeding. Most experts recommend the biopsy, since the ultrasound often does not give enough information to exclude cancer, and the biopsy will be necessary anyway. But sometimes, the biopsy is not necessary.
If a biopsy is needed, you have options. Take a pain reliever ahead of time prevent or at least reduce pain. Sedation is perfectly reasonable, although you will need someone to help you home after the procedure. I did also read about using anesthetic for the procedure, but it is not routinely done. Most women do not have severe pain (certainly not "medieval torture" level), according to studies, but you should speak to your gynecologist about the options.
Dear Dr. Roach: Your recent answer to someone's complaint about no eating after midnight before a surgery brings to mind my upcoming colonoscopy. In addition to not eating, I am required to take medication that amounts to totally emptying my bowels for a 24-hour period, plus no food prior to my 3:00 p.m. appointment the next day. This seems to be excessive also, especially to a newly diagnosed diabetic as myself. – M.R.
Answer: Most preparation regimens for colonoscopy allow a person to take clear liquids during most of the preparation phase, so you can take in enough calories that diabetes does not become a problem. Although, you certainly need to talk to the doctor taking care of your diabetes to discuss what to do with any medications you might be taking. The colon needs to be completely empty in order for the gastroenterologist to get a thorough look inside.
Several people wrote in about the "no food after midnight" rule in surgery, mostly commenting that it is necessary to have everyone fasting, even if their procedure is later in the afternoon, in case of the need for emergency rescheduling. While there is some truth there, I think that for elective procedures, prolonged fasting has more harms than benefits, and a well-organized operating room should not need every patient to be fasting since midnight.
Dear Dr. Roach: I had a problem with swollen legs. As a last resort, my cardiologist stopped my terazosin. I didn't take it one night. Guess what – the next morning like a miracle my legs were back to normal. I am 92 years old, and everything is functioning just fine. – M.W.
Answer: Terazosin (Hytrin) is in a class of medicines called alpha blockers. They are most used in men with symptoms from a large prostate, but also can be used for high blood pressure. Although, the newest alpha blockers have less blood pressure effect. Dizziness on standing and swollen legs are among their most common side effects.
All medicines can cause side effects, but you should never stop a medicine without physician advice. There are other choices for both blood pressure and prostate symptoms.
