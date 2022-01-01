Dear Dr. Roach: Would you please address vaccines and people with autoimmune conditions? My son has psoriasis and what some of his providers are calling “full body inflammation.” His acupuncturist has told him not to get the vaccine because it would be dangerous for him. He has hung his hat on this and refuses to get the shot. I tell him that it’s probably safer to get the vaccine than COVID-19. What are your thoughts? – P.O.
Answer: Psoriasis is an immune-mediated inflammatory disease that shows up as changes in the skin and joints, among other possible sites. Since we sometimes think of vaccines “revving up” the immune system, it is reasonable to think that they might temporarily make inflammation worse.
However, the increase in immune system activity from a modern vaccine is specific to a very precise part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the cause of COVID-19. The risk of worsening autoimmune diseases has proved to be more theoretical than real.
COVID-19 is more likely to cause severe disease in people with chronic immune and inflammatory diseases. Some of the medications used to treat psoriasis can also predispose a person to a more severe course of COVID-19. I think your advice that the vaccine is much less risky than the disease was exactly right.
Dear Dr. Roach: What exactly is tinnitus? What causes it? Is there a cure? Is there a treatment? What should be avoided to improve this condition? – M.F.
Answer: Tinnitus is simply the sensation of sound in or near the head when there is no external source of noise. It is usually described as a ringing or buzzing sound, and may be in one or both ears. It is extremely common (50 million people in the U.S.), and almost always goes along with hearing loss. Beyond that, the cause is not known.
Unfortunately, for most people, there is no cure for tinnitus. The goal of therapy is to lessen symptoms and to treat any associated conditions, especially anxiety, depression and sleep disturbance, all of which are common in people with severe tinnitus. I recommend the American Tinnitus Association for more advice at www.ata.org.
(Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu.)
