The New Wilmington Kiwanis Club is having a used book drive in support of its upcoming benefit book sale.
Used books may be donated between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Neshannock Presbyterian Church, 330 W. Neshannock Ave. in New Wilmington.
Accepted items include soft and hardcover books, DVDs and audio books. No encyclopedias or textbooks will be taken.
The book sale will be Aug. 10, 11 and 12 at the church. Proceeds benefit the Kiwanis and Boy Scout Troop 733.
