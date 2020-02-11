The UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, in partnership with the American Heart Association, will host screenings and events Wednesday in recognition of American Heart Month and National Wear Red Day.
The day is intended to raise awareness for the fight against cardiovascular disease in women and promote efforts to maintain good cardiovascular health through education and lifestyle changes. Registration is not required. Parking is free at all hospital locations.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the lobby of UPMC Jameson, 1211 Wilmington Ave. It will feature blood pressure and cholesterol screenings, body fat analysis, a health coach, and “Ask the Expert” session, and giveaways and refreshments. For cholesterol and glucose screenings, a 9-hour fast is recommended.
According to the AHA, about 647,000 Americans die from cardiovascular disease annually. There are various types of heart disease, including heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, arrhythmia and heart valve problems.
The main causes and risk factors for heart disease include plaque build-up, improper management of chronic conditions, poor lifestyle habits and heart valve-related birth defects. Nearly half of the American population is affected by at least one of these risk factors, and symptoms of cardiovascular disease may appear differently in men and women.
Being able to recognize and address symptoms can improve chances of early intervention.
