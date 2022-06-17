Donna Cochran, director of cardiac services at UPMC Jameson, has retired after 47 years in health care.
Cochran arrived at Jameson around 1988 as a critical care nurse. Not long after, after, she developed a telemetry monitoring unit with a focus on cardiac arrhythmias and post-heart attack care.
She has been director of cardiac services since 1992.
Earlier this year, Cochran received the prestigious Mary Ann Scully Excellence in Nursing Award from the American Heart Association’s Greater Pittsburgh chapter at its annual Heart Ball. The award celebrates and highlights an individual nurse for his or her lifetime accomplishments in the field of stroke or cardiovascular nursing.
The honor recognized Cochran’s work 20 years ago in bringing a new approach to treating certain heart attack victims to New Castle, as well as her continuing efforts to ensure excellence in the hospital’s cardiac programs.
Today, the accepted treatment for “STEMI” heart attacks — which are caused by the total or near-total blockage of a coronary artery — is for a doctor to go through an artery in the arm or leg to insert a stent, which reopens the blocked blood vessel.
However, up until the early 2000s, hospitals that performed this procedure also had to have an in-house cardiac surgeon in case problems develop in the cath lab. An independent community hospital at the time, Jameson could not support a cardiac surgery program.
Around 2003, though, Pennsylvania began exploring the idea of allowing heart attacks to be treated with stents without cardiothoracic – or CT – surgery being available in the building.
On the occasion of her award, Cochran was credited by Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, a cardiologist and president of UPMC Jameson and Horizon hospitals, as being the driving force behind establishing that program at Jameson.
