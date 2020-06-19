A unity rally to show support for Black Lives Matter will be held at the Ellwood City Community Plaza on June 28.
Angela Valvano, vice-chair of the Lawrence County Democrats, Mary Maine, a borough resident, and Julian Taylor, co-founder of the Progressive Veterans of Pennsylvania, will be hosting the event to raise awareness of and show support of the Black Lives Matter movement and the current civil rights movement.
It will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The rally will promote the message that Lawrence County will stand in unison against hate and racial injustice.
The event will feature speakers, music, local clergy and community groups.
“We would also like to extend to all county-wide leadership a heartfelt invitation to attend and to speak if they would like,”a press release about the event reads.
It will be held to CDC standards and masks will be required.
“It is our hope that this positive attention will show the region both the beauty of Ellwood City’s downtown area and the unity and good-heartedness of our residents,” the release continues.
Valvano submitted correspondence to Ellwood City Borough Council during its meeting Wednesday asking to use electricity in the plaza and to have traffic control or a road closure on Beaver Avenue.
The council did not vote whether to grant the request.
It is a non-partisan event.
Sponsors who are interested in supplying water, personal protective equipment, the funds to purchase those supplies or would like to help plan the event are asked to contact Valvano.
