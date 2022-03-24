The United Way of Lawrence County will be closing out its annual campaign March 31.
So far, the campaign has received $320,000, which is 83 percent of the United Way’s $400,000 goal.
The campaign raises money for local nonprofits, such as 211, 4-H of Lawrence County, ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed) Program, American Red Cross, Boy Scouts, Moraine Trails Council, Catholic Charities, Children’s Advocacy Center, COVID-19 Response Fund, Cray 1-2-1 Mentoring, Girl Scouts of Western PA, Human Services Center, Lark Enterprises, Lawrence County Association for Responsible Care, Multiple Sclerosis Society, Myasthenia Gravis Association, Lawrence County YMCA, Spina Bifida Association, Cascade Pool Renovation and other designated programs.
Local residents are being asked to help the campaign finish strong by making a donation to benefit family and friends in times of need. Those who want to donate may do so on the United Way website, www.uwlawcty.org; send a check payable to the United Way mail it to 223 N. Mercer St., New Castle PA 16101; or contact their employer’s human resources director to have as little as $1 per pay donated to the United Way.
The United Way has secured donations from local businesses to help incentivize the campaign for anyone donating $250 and above. These are the gift certificates that were donated and are valued at $250 to $500 to enhance our United Way Campaign. They include such items such as YMCA Membership, Cialella & Carney Florist, $500 Surprise Package New Castle Playhouse, Stramba Farm & Fiber Studio, $250 Surprise Package and Taste of Lawrence County.
For more information call (724) 658-8528, or visit www.uwlawcty.org.
