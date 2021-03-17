The United Way of Lawrence County is asking residents to step up and support its annual fundraising campaign.
With the campaign drawing to a close March 31, the United Way has realized only 60 percent of its fundraising goal. Donors have provided $400,000 to the agency, but United Way was not eligible to receive funds through the CARES Act to help maintain ongoing programs such as mentoring youth, providing counseling and direct services in times of disaster in our community.
The United Way funds are vital to the community, and those funds raised stay in Lawrence County to support 18 local charities that provide more than 45 critical services to families in Lawrence County. Agencies supported by the United Way Campaign include: 211, 4-H of Lawrence County, ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed) Program, American Red Cross, Boy Scouts, Moraine Trails Council, Catholic Charities, Children’s Advocacy Center, COVID-19 Response Fund, Cray 1-2-1 Mentoring, Girl Scouts of Western PA, Human Services Center, Lark Enterprises, Lawrence County Association for Responsible Care, Multiple Sclerosis Society, Myasthenia Gravis Association, Lawrence County YMCA, Spina Bifida Association, Cascade Pool Renovation.
Donations were secured from local businesses in the community to help incentivize the campaign for anyone donating $250 and above. Gift certificates that were donated for use are valued at $250 to $500 to enhance our United Way Campaign. Items such as Preston Auto Package, YMCA Membership, Cialella & Carney Florist, New Castle Playhouse, Stramba Farm & Fiber Studio, and Taste of Lawrence County.
Anyone who works outside of Lawrence County can designate a contribution back to the community through payroll deduction. Anyone else who would like more information or to make a contribution may contact the United Way of Lawrence County at 223 N. Mercer St., New Castle, PA 16101; by phone at (724) 658-8528; or online at www.uwlawcty.org.
