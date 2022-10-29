The United Way of Lawrence County has passed the 20 percent mark of its $400,000 goal since kicking off its annual campaign Sept. 8 with its annual Day of Caring.
The United Way member agencies held their campaigns and reported the contributions from their employees. Lark Employees raised $7,478 for the United Way Campaign Building Trades, Chaired by Frank Telesz and Rick Galiano raised $2,950 for 30 percent of their goal. New Wilmington Division chaired by Mayor Sherie Babb raised $9,745 for the campaign for 70 percent of their goal. These are just a few of the campaign divisions that contributed to reaching $81,637 or 20 percent of the goal of $400,000.
The agency secured donations from our local businesses in the community to help increase giving to the campaign for anyone donating $250 and above. These are the gift certificates that were donated and are valued at $250 to $500 to enhance our United Way Campaign. Items such as: Lawrence County YMCA Membership, Steelite International, Cialella & Carney, Visit Lawrence County, Arts and Education at the Hoyt Experience, and Rose Point Campground Package.
United Way will hold a drawing on April 25, 2023, at the Annual Victory Celebration Dinner Meeting to award these prizes. You will have an opportunity to qualify to win these prizes if you donate $250 or only $5 per pay payroll deduction to the United Way Campaign. These funds stay in our community to help our agencies that provide services to our families in need. If you work out of Lawrence County you can designate your contribution back to our community.
Terri Stramba, Stramba Farms and Fiber Studio, Board President stated, “The United Way Campaign is crucial to agencies in our area that are still recovering from reduced donations due to the pandemic.”
For more information or to make a contribution, contact the United Way of Lawrence County, 223 N. Mercer St., New Castle, PA 16101, call (724) 658-8528 or visit www.uwlawcty.org.
