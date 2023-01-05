United Way of Lawrence County in partnership with Penn State Extension,10,000 Friends, and the New Castle Public Library will offer “Home Buyer Classes.”
These classes are designed to educate and inform interested residents on the process of purchasing a home. The classes are available to the community.
The sessions will start by reviewing and accessing participants’ credit report, and will be facilitated by Gayle Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County, and Darlene Sansone, Penn State Extension.
Additional meeting topics will be Setting Financial Goals, Meet Your Local Bankers, Neighborhood Legal Services and Utility Tips ... and more.
The classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 10 through Feb. 7 at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. Local financial institutions, along with sponsors, are providing $50 gift cards to participants that complete all five Home Buyer sessions. The presenters of the classes include various banks, utility companies, Neighborhood Legal Services, PA Realtors Association and various nonprofit agencies.
These classes are in response to the housing study that was conducted by the Lawrence County commissioners. The results of the study show that the average rent in Lawrence County is close to $800 a month, and most renters earn less than $20,000 per year. These families are known as Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed, or ALICE. ALICE households earn more than the federal poverty level, but less than the basic cost of living.
According to the ALICE Report for Lawrence County, these families make up close to 50 percent of our Lawrence County population.
“This program helped lift several families out of poverty by providing the essential tools needed to guide them through the process of homeownership,” Young said. “This program has been extremely successful and we look forward to the upcoming sessions.”
The class is limited, and early registration is encouraged by calling the United Way of Lawrence County at (724) 658-8528 to register.
