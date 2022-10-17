The United Way of Lawrence County has been working with the Latino population that relocated to Lawrence County after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017.
The United Way was able to meet other Latino families that moved to our area because they were researching affordable housing in a smaller community. These families chose New Castle because of the affordability of housing and they felt it was a safe place to raise their family.
The local United Way is highlighting one of the success stories from these families. Bryan Henriquez who was born in Queens, New York, and relocated to this community with his mother Johanna Martinez, sister Amber Henriquez and brother Johnziel Caraballo. They purchased a home in the city.
“I have been working with Johanna Martinez and she attended our (English as a Second Language) classes and was able to find a job in the area and her family is doing well," Maria Delgado, Latino commissioner Lawrence County said.
Bryan was 13 when he started attending New Castle schools after transferring from a small elite charter school in New York. He had to adjust to the school size and curriculum, but did extremely well. Bryan graduated in 2022 from New Castle Area School District with a 4.1 GPA. He received the board of governors scholarship at Slippery Rock University, which is awarded to a resident minority student with a 4.0 or higher GPA.
“Hispanic Heritage Month means embracing your background and recognizing achievement in your community," Henriquez said. "I think it is important for everyone to accept their heritage, no matter what stereotypes society creates. I think it is also important to celebrate achievement when one of our own does something good for the community.”
He is majoring in human resources and his goal is to work in the entertainment industry. Henriquez enjoys managing people and helping them reach their goals.
“I had the pleasure of spending time with Bryan and he is smart, and has a very humble personality," said Gayle Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County. "We know that he will achieve his goals and be a resource and reference to other students."
