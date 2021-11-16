The United Way of Lawrence County is once again partnering with Columbia Gas on a “Share the Warmth” blanket drive.
Community groups, agencies and local schools can collect new blankets to distribute to families who are facing challenges in heating their homes. .
Blankets are collected during the month of November at these various sites: Connerly’s Cleaners, The Confluence, Lawrence County Government Center, Lawrence County YMCA and Y-Zone, New Castle Public Library, Rep. Chris Sainato, United Way of Lawrence County and Visit Lawrence County. Ellwood City Sites include: Ellwood City Chamber, Stramba Farm and Fiber Studio. New Wilmington Sites include; Berkshire Hathaway, New Wilmington Borough Municipal Building. School Districts participating are: Laurel, LCCTC, Neshannock, and Shenango.
“The collaborative efforts of businesses, utility companies, school districts and the community at large help make this a successful program,” Gayle Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County stated said.
Carla Fuccaro, public affairs specialist with Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, Inc., added that the company “is committed to keeping our community safe and warm this winter season. We are humbled by the generosity of our employees, the community and the United Way as everyone joins together to donate blankets for this important cause.”
The blankets will be distributed to various agencies in Lawrence County such as, 1-2-1 Mentoring, Catholic Charities, Children’s Advocacy Center, City Rescue Mission, Crisis Shelter, Holy Redeemer, People in Need, Salvation Army, and more.
Anyone interested in supporting this program amy contact the United Way of Lawrence County at (724) 658-8528 or visit our website at www.uwlawcty.org.
