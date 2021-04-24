COVID-19 took its toll on the United Way of Lawrence County’s 2020 annual campaign, but the agency still received $300,000 in donations.
United Way had set a goal of $400,000, but it was not able to hold two major fundraising events — Taste of the Town and the Preston Golf Open — because of the pandemic.
“We applaud the efforts of our member agencies, organizations, nonprofits, churches businesses, and school districts that created new programming and services and provided assistance to families in our community during this pandemic,” said Terri Stramba, Stramba Farm & Fiber Mill and United Way Board president stated. “Our United Way board of directors continues to provide wisdom and direction as we are engaging in this transition to make our agency relevant to these ever evolving needs.”
The United Way of Lawrence County held its 97th Annual Meeting via Zoom on April 20.
Gayle Young, executive director, opened the meeting with a prayer and a tribute to Wayne Alexander, who served as president of the board of directors and a committed volunteer for over 20 years.
The tribute ended with comments from Jonathan Alexander, son of Wayne Alexander. Jonathan was proud of the fact that his father started the Caring Foundation in partnership with Jameson Hospital to help families with uninsured children received medical services in our area.
Local businesses who donated items to encourage individuals to donate at least $250 to the campaign were Lawrence County Community Y, Preston Auto Group, Cialella & Carney, New Castle Playhouse, Stramba Farm Fiber Studio and many local restaurants that provided gift cards.
“The campaign incentives helped to in increase contributions,” Young said.
Young also thanked the largest corporate donors. Ellwood Quality Steels, $15,000, and The Ellwood Group, $10,000.
The employees of the Lawrence County courthouse were recognized for the largest employee campaign at $8,957. The Lark Enterprises employee campaign raised $7,874.
Area businesses that contributed $500 or more and are recognized in the board’s annual report.
Gov. Tom Wolf was recognized once again for donating his entire salary to the United Ways of Pennsylvania. Lawrence County received $3,000 from this donation.
The winners of the Campaign Incentive Program were Debbie Leddon, Lawrence County YMCA membership; Barbara Rentz, Preston Auto Group package; Barbara Provance, Cialella & Carney floral package; Craig Genkinger, New Castle Playhouse package; and A. Wayne Cole, $250 Taste of New Castle restaurants.
The board elected the following officers; Terri Stramba, president; Sara Dudash, vice president; Kevin McCarty, Arnett Carbis Toothman, treasurer; and Christy Verenski, Diversified Advisors, secretary.
Lawrence County Joshua Lamancusa was re-elected to the board of directors, which welcomed Ellen McCormick of UPMC as a new board member.
