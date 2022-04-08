The Union Area School District has listed the names of students on honor rolls for the third grading period of the 2021-2022 school year.
Grade 7
High honor roll: Landon Eckert, Irelyn Fisher, Elizabeth Glidden, Cole Harper, Maggie Joseph, Jordyn Kelley, Marissa McKenzie, Robin Nogay and Zachary Rich.
Honor roll: Geno Biondi, Isaac Casciato, Katelyn Cotton, Evan DiNardo, Madelynn Galizia, Sydney Mudrie, Gavin Sackela and Samantha Thomas.
Grade 8
High honor roll: Charlotte DeRaleau, Miera Gunn, Connor Hilke, Madison Ippolito, Breonna Meteney and Gabriella Rice.
Honor roll: Olivia Benedict, Nathaniel Chornenky, Chloe Confer, Benjamin Dollman, Max Egbert, Sydney Hodill, Kimberlyn Libengood, Brianna Muchicko, Hanna Muchicko, Madelynn Settle, Elizabeth Smith, Alivia Spiecher and Keiara Toy.
Grade 9
High honor roll: Zakary Brown, Kylie Fruehstorfer, Rylie Glenn, Piper Jendrysik, Addison Nogay, Mia Preuhs, Elizabeth Riley, Mackenzie Siddall and Abigail Smith.
Honor roll: Braelynn Campbell, Kayli Cragle, Savannah Dean, Breanna Eppinger, Mackenzie Hedrick, Karlee Kelly, Haley Quimby, Cecilia Settle, Lucas Stanley, Hayden Strickler, Andrew Thompson, Maddox Thompson and Rachel Villatoro.
Grade 10
High honor roll: Grayson Blakely, Jonalyn Braho, Isabella Cameron, Kelly Cleaver, Ian DePietro, Charlie Doan, Mallory Gorgacz, Robert McCurdy and Kaitlynn Shuler.
Honor roll: Dennen Bowen, Alyssa Brunke, Jacey Conti, Nina DiNardo, Rocco Galmarini, Marcus Gunn, Emaleigh Lippmann, Elliott Liskooka, Allyson Mrozek, Landon Pagley and Allison Ross.
Grade 11
High honor roll: Connor Eckert, Kaden Fisher, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Isabell King, Kendall Preuhs, Matthew Stanley and Sydney Wrona.
Honor roll: Brittany Annarelli, Mason Benedict, Elijah Booker, Elise Booker, Zachary Chornenky, Chase Hilke, Clara Hudson, Parker Jendrysik, Zoe Lepri, Emma Murdock, Brennen Porter and Jayden Wynn.
Grade 12
High honor roll: Amanda Book, Marissa Caplan, Antonio Faraone, Madalyn Gorgacz, Madeline Kassi, Mary Faith McClain, Victoria Norco and Aleigha Toy.
Honor roll: Kelsy Cragle, Emily Siddall, Tyler Staub, Matthew Thomas, Eden Townsell, Nicholas Vitale and Raquel Zarlingo.
