The Union Area School District has listed students on the final honor roll for 2021-2022 school year.
Grade 7
High honor roll: Landon Eckert, Irelyn Fisher, Elizabeth Glidden, Cole Harper, Maggie Joseph, Jordyn Kelley, Marissa McKenzie, Robin Nogay and Zachary Rich.
Honor roll: Geno Biondi, Isaac Casciato, Callie Conti, Madelynn Galizia, Sydney Mudrie, Korynne Shannon, Logan Staph and Samantha Thomas.
Grade 8
High honor roll: Charlotte DeRaleau, Connor Hilke, Madison Ippolito, Breonna Meteney, Gabriella Rice and Christopher Staph.
Honor roll: Shawna Boice, Nathaniel Chornenky, Chloe Confer, Max Egbert, Sheridan Finley, Miera Gunn, Julie Hetrick, Kimberlyn Libengood, Hanna Muchicko, Alivia Speicher, Jayden Townsell and Olivia Williams.
Grade 9
High honor roll: Zakary Brown, Kylie Fruehstorfer, Rylie Glenn, Piper Jendrysik, Addison Nogay, Mia Preuhs, Elizabeth Riley, Mackenzie Siddall, Abigail Smith and Rachel Villatoro.
Honor roll: Braelynn Campbell, Kayli Cragle, Savannah Dean, Breanna Eppinger, Mackenzie Hedrick, Haley Quimby, Hayden Strickler, Andrew Thompson and Maddox Thompson.
Grade 10
High honor roll: Grayson Blakley, Dennen Bowen, Isabella Cameron, Kelly Cleaver, Charlie Doan, Rocco Galmarini, Mallory Gorgacz and Robert McCurdy.
Honor roll: Jonalyn Braho, Jacey Conti, Ian DePietro, Marcus Gunn, John Hudson, Dayne Johnke, Benny Lin, Emaleigh Lippmann, Elliot Liskooka, Allyson Mrozek, Shawn Norris, Landon Pagley, Allison Ross and Kaitlynn Shuler.
Grade 11
High honor roll: Elise Booker, Kaden Fisher, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Clara Hudson, Kendall Preuhs, Matthew Stanley and Sydney Wrona.
Honor roll: Brittany Annarelli, Mason Benedict, Ella Casalandra, Zachary Chornenky, Conner Eckert, Parker Jendrysik, Isabell King, Zoe Lepri, Emma Murdock, Brennen Porter and Jayden Wynn.
Grade 12
High honor roll: Marissa Caplan, Kelsy Cragle, Antonio Faraone, Madalyn Gorgacz, Madeline Kassi, Mary Faith McClain, Victoria Norco, Emily Siddall and Aleigha Toy.
Honor roll: Amanda Book, Jacob Mullins, Jonah Smith, Tyler Staub, Eden Townsell, Megan Vaneman and Nicholas Vitale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.