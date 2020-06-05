The Union High School class of 2020 celebrated graduation Saturday with a parade from the elementary school to the high school in decorated cars.
Parents and community members were parked along the roads, cheering for Union’s 55 seniors as they passed by.
When they got to the high school, they were greeted by Superintendent Dr. Michael Ross and principal Rob Nogay along with other staff to receive their diplomas.
Afterward, there was a drive-in awards ceremony on the side of the school with recognitions for scholarships, honor roll, high honor roll and citizenship awards.
It was announced that a formal commencement is planned for June 12 on the football field at Socs Roussos Stadium.
This year’s valedictorian is Olivia Kwiat, daughter of Clayton and Kathy Kwiat, who plans to attend Case Western Reserve University majoring in business management.
The salutatorian is Christian Pasquarello, daughter of Stephanie Marshall and Chris Pasquarello, who plans to attend Westminster College majoring in biology on a pre-med track.
The top 10 students are Olivia Kwiat, Christian Pasquarello, Vincent Fuleno, Alexandra Bucker, Vincent Krasinski, Tyler Benedict, Austin Matthews, Nina Casalandra, Nicholas Pasquarello and Shailah Hilton.
Members of the Class of 2020 are: Stephen Adams, Jordan Allen, Antonio Anthony, Tyler Benedict, Rachel Bowen, Jeremiah Brockington, Alexandra Bucker, Jeffrey Carbone Jr., Nina Casalandra, Ethan Colich, Ryan Covelli, Rylee Cribbs, Frederick DeJohn V, Melina DePietro,
Elisabeth DeRaleau, Leeia Dougherty, Namir Estes, Michael Flowers, Donovan Freeman, Vincent Fuleno, Antonio Griffith, Gracie Helisek, Shailah Hilton, Queen Holmes, Mitchell Hovis, Anthony Huntley, Nicholas Jacobs, Vincent Krasinski, Olivia Kwiat, Quenten Lee,
Caleb Lombardo, Jennifer Lombardo, Joshua Lombardo, Sean Louis, Kaytlyn Main, Austin Matthews, Torrance May, Jessica McAllister, Nathan Meeks, Kielynn Natzic-Epling, Romeo Nealy, Christian Pasquarello, Nicholas Pasquarello,
Bailey Petrosky, Brayden Porter, Jacob Rodgers, Reilly Rosta, Kayla Shutack, Bryce Smith, Preston Stoner, Dominic Summers, Liberty Trott, Anthony Voland, Amorae Waters and Madison Wynn.
