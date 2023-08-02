Union High School’s Allison Ross will be pursuing the title of Pennsylvania Distinguished Young Woman on Saturday in Pittsburgh.
Ross earned her spot in the scholarship competition by being named 2024 Lawrence County Distinguished Young woman in May at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Saturday’s program starts at 2 p.m. at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater, 5941 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh.
Other counties that will be represented at this weekend’s program are Beaver, Butler, Dauphin, Westmoreland and York. State-level winners advance to the national finals, which are scheduled for June 27-29, 2024, in Mobile, Alabama.
The mission of Distinguished Young Women is “to empower young women to reach their full potential by providing scholarship opportunities for college as well as personal development to become confident leaders.”
Ross’ talent presentation in Pittsburgh will be “Think of Me” from “The Phantom of the Opera,” which she performed at The Cathedral en route to winning that day’s Talent Award.
She also walked away from the county competition with the Self Expression and the Contribution to our Community Essay awards, as well as recognition of having had the highest verbal SAT score of all contestants.
She is the daughter of Dr. Michael and Kristie Ross.
Tickets to the Pittsburgh event will be available at the door.
