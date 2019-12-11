HGTV will debut its 2019 White House Christmas Special at 5 p.m. Sunday.
The annual program showcases the Executive Mansion’s Christmas decorations, and Union Township native Nicole Barber-White was interviewed by host Allison Victoria during taping. Barber White made her eighth holiday decorating trip to Washington, D,C. last month. For the second straight year, she was accompanied by her husband, Air Force Master Sgt. James White.
The News’ Dan Irwin interviewed the couple about their experience, and his story will appear later this month.
Sparkling silver stars, glistening gold ornaments and illuminated glass panels etched with snowy scenes deck the halls of America’s most iconic home in White House Christmas 2019. Premiering on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m. ET/PT, the annual HGTV special follows Maureen McCormick — from the classic television series The Brady Bunch and, most recently, HGTV’s hugely successful series A Very Brady Renovation — and Alison Victoria, star of Windy City Rehab, on an exclusive room-by-room tour of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue’s magnificent holiday transformation.
