The Union Area School District has announced the honor roll for the second-marking period.
GRADE 12
High honor
Nina Casalandra, Elisabeth DeRaleau, Vincent Fuleno, Nicholas Jacobs, Vincent Krasinski, Olivia Kwiat, and Christian Pasquarello.
Honor
Tyler Benedict, Rachel Bowen, Alexandra Bucker, Frederick DeJohn, Melina DePietro, Anthony Huntley, Jennifer Lombardo, Austin Matthews, Torrance May, Nathan Meeks, and Nicholas Pasquarello.
GRADE 11
High honor
Anthony Apodaca, Michael Criscito, James McCart, Katelynn McCurdy, Michael Snouffer, and Julia Williams.
Honor
Halaena Blakley, Hannah Bowen, Nicholas Cartwright, Marleah D’Augostine, Haley Degitz, Skylar Fisher, Morgan Johnke, Logan Leasure, Kalynne Muchicko, Nicolette Panella, Anthony Pavelko, Nathan Schuller, Samuel Sizer, Anthony Stanley, Anthony Stoddard, Jacob Vitale, and Taylor White.
GRADE 10
High honor
Amanda Book, Kelsy Cragle, Antonio Faraone, Madeline Kassi, Emily Siddall, and Nicholas Vitale.
Honor
Dean Alston-Clark, Bredan Byerly, Marissa Caplan, James Cragle, Alex DeVitto, Alyce Hetrick, Emilie Homjak, Mary Faith McClain, Victoria Norco, Tyler Staub, Eden Townsell, Aleigha Toy, Megan VanEman, and Raquel Zarlingo.
GRADE 9
High honor
Brittany Annarelli, Elise Booker, Kaden Fisher, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Clara Hudson, Isabell King, Emma Murdock, Kendall Preuhs, Matthew Stanley and Sydney Wrona.
Honor
Mason Benedict, Elijah Booker, Ella Casalandra, Zachart Chornenky, Gage Hosie, Parker Jendrysik, Zoe Lepri, Madison Mangelli, Brenne Porter, Cloee Shirley, Mark Stanley, and Michael Thomas.
GRADE 8
High honor
Grayson Blakley, Charlie Doan, Rocco Galmarini, Mallory Gorgacz, Robert McCurdy, Landon Pagley, and Allison Ross.
Honor
Emily Burrows, Isabella Cameron, Jacey Conti, Ian DePietro, Nina DiNardo, Andrew Doherty, Marcus Gunn, John Hudson, Emaleigh Lippmann, Eliot Liskooka, Allyson Mrozek, and Aryanna Pavelko.
GRADE 7
High honor
Kylie Fruehstorfer, Rylee Glenn, Piper Jendrysik, Emmily Kwiat, Addison Nogay, Mia Preuhs, Haley Quimby, Elizabeth Riley
Honor
Braelynn Campbell, Kayli Cragle, Isabella DeMarco, Breanna Eppinger, Mackenzie Hedrick, Mackenzie Siddall, Abigail Smith, Lucas Stanley, Arabella Sweet, and Andrew Thompson.
