Union musical students 'step out' for fundraiser

Union musical students and alumni are coming together in support of the family.
Not just their own “family” of theater lovers, but also that of Morticia and Gomez Addams.
On Nov. 19, Union Area High School will present “Scotties Step Out!” a variety show designed to raise money to assist with the production of “The Addams Family” this coming spring as well as future district musicals.
“We got the idea from the New Castle Playhouse’s old ‘Holiday Memories’ variety show fundraiser,” explained Brady Flamino who directs Union’s musicals and is active with the Playhouse as a director, actor and board member. “It was a very successful fundraising vehicle for them and we hope it will help with our shoestring budget here.”
Flamino explained that most of Union’s musical budget for items including rights, costumes and programs comes from fundraising, which in the past has included sales of candy and holiday items along with a spaghetti dinner. Proceeds from each year’s production are also put toward future shows.
“We’ve got enough in our coffers to go on to the next show, but we don’t want to rest on our laurels,” Flamino said. “We have to think of the future.”
Comprised of 18 acts, the 7 p.m. show features current Union students as well as a pair of alumni. Performances range from traditional singing and dancing to drum solos, baton twirling and signing to a song. Students Charlotte DeRaleau and Veronica Llewellyn will serve as emcees.
“We let the kids select what they wanted to do. It’s not too formal, there’s no fancy lights and sets, but the key is to see what we can raise without putting too much of our money into the event,” Flamino said, adding that the acts are all well-rehearsed and family friendly.
All seating is general admission and tickets priced at $10 will be available at the door.
“We realized after we sent letters and made posters that the 19th is light-up night, but the timing doesn’t conflict, and if people are still filing in, we can hold the curtain for a few moments,” Flamino said of the show, which organizers hope will become an annual event. “This will be a great way to end the evening.”
Performers for the “Scotties Step Out!” event include:
Vocalists: Josh Tomon, senior; Mackenzie Hedrick, sophomore; Zion Townsell, grade 8; Zoe Lepri, senior; Marissa McKenzie, grade 8; Parker Jendrysik, senior; Daniel Fusco, Class of 2013; Joseph DeRaleau, senior; and Jordan Brown, junior.
Sign language interpretation: Akadia Vogan, junior.
Drumming: Isaac Casciato, grade 8.
The Garage Band Guys comprised of Elliott Liskooka, junior; Josh Tomon, senior; Antonio Faraone, Class of 2022; Jonathon Bednar, junior; and Joe DeRaleau, senior.
Twirling: Elizabeth Glidden, grade 8.
Pianist: Maddox Dawson, grade 7.
Dancers: Lailah Carter, grade 8; Haley Kosciuszko, grade 8; Savannah Llewellyn, grade 8; Korynne Shannon, grade 8; Sherridan Finley, grade 9; Olivia Williams, grade 9; and Clara Hudson, senior.
The entire cast will take part in the finale of “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from the musical “Hairspray.”
The production staff for the event includes Flamino, director and program; John Westcott, music director and slideshow presentation; Alyssa Trocci, choreographer; Shawna Boice, Alex Lepri, Andrew Tomon and Jonathan Tomon, stage crew; Abigail Smith, spotlight operator; and Kaitlynn Shuler, lighting operator.
