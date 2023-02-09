The Union Area School District has listed names of students on honor rolls for the second grading period of the 2022-2023 school year.
Grade 7
High honor roll: Maddox Dawson, Rian Jones and Alonna Senchak.
Honor roll: Chloe Adrian, Ethan Heaney, Cage Hilke, Lance Mansaray and Addison McLaren-Lane.
Grade 8
High honor roll: Callie Conti, Landon Eckert, Irelyn Fisher, Madelynn Galizia, Elizabeth Glidden, Maggie Joseph, Jordyn Kelley and Robin Nogay.
Honor roll: Geno Biondi, Camren Bixler, Abbey Conti, Cole Harper, Taylor Johnson, Haley Kosciuszko, Gavin Lykins, Sydney Mudrie, Shania Reighert, Zachary Rich, Gavin Sackela, Korynne Shannon and Samantha Thomas.
Grade 9
High honor roll: Olivia Benedict, Nathaniel Chornenky, Charlotte DeRaleau, Sherridan Finley, Kaylee Flowers, Miley Fusco, Julie Hetrick, Connor Hilke, Sydney Hodill, Madison Ippolito, Cameron Kimbell, Gabriella Rice, Elizabeth Smith and Christopher Staph.
Honor roll: Evan Burns, Damien Carbone, Chloe Confer, Dominic Cucitrone, Miera Gunn, Kimberlyn Libengood, Kylee Mayville, Brianna Muchicko, Hanna Muchicko, Madelynn Settle, Alivia Spiecher and Olivia Williams.
Grade 10
High honor roll: Savannah Dean, Kylie Fruehstorfer, Mackenzie Hedrick, Mia Preuhs and Elizabeth Riley.
Honor roll: Braelynn Campbell, Kayli Cragle, Breanna Eppinger, Rylee Glenn, Rogan Hupp, Piper Jendrysik, Braden Klingensmith, Jamel Mitchell, Addison Nogay, Jalen Peace, Haley Quimby, Mackenzie Siddall, Abigail Smith, Lucas Stanley, Hayden Strickler and Andrew Thompson.
Grade 11
High honor roll: Gayson Blakley, Isabella Cameron, Kelly Cleaver, Charlie Doan, Mallory Gorgacz, Benny Lin, Robert McCurdy and Allison Ross.
Honor roll: Dennen Bowen, Jordan Brown, Jacey Conti, Ian DePietro, Rocco Galmarini, Westley Hetrick, John Hudson, Emaleigh Lippmann, Elliot Liskooka, Allyson Mrozek, Shawn Norris, Landon Pagley and Kaitlynn Shuler.
Grade 12
High honor roll: Conner Eckert, Kaden Fisher, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Parker Jendrysik, Isabell King, Kendall Preuhs, Matthew Stanley and Sydney Wrona.
Honor roll: Elise Booker, Zachary Chornenky, Clara Hudson, Tucker Ligo, Madison Mangelli, Emma Murdock, Brennen Porter and Jayden Wynn.
