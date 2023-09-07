Homecoming season at Lawrence County’s high schools begins this weekend with the Union Area School District kicking off the annual fall tradition.
Festivities begin at 6 p.m. tomorrow with a pre-game parade traveling from the front of the middle/high school, down Municipal Drive and up Scotland Lane to Socs Roussos Stadium. This year’s grand marshal is Cindy Donofrio, Union’s 1973 homecoming queen.
The 2023 queen will be crowned at halftime.
Candidates, escorted by their dads and one grandpa, are: Isabella Cameron, Kelly Cleaver, Jacey Conti, Nina Dinardo, Mallory Gorgacz, Dalaina Jones, Tori May, Allyson Mrozek and Allison Ross.
This year’s king candidates are Grayson Blakley, Andrew Cartwright, Ian DiPietro, Andrew Gettings, Mike Gunn, Dayne Johnke, Benny Lin, Anthony Roper and Braylon Thomas.
The homecoming dance will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the school with the king crowning at 8 p.m. in the auditorium. The public can attend the king crowning by entering through Door 19 at the rear of the middle/high school.
The crown bearers, from Union’s 4-year-old Pre-K class, are Natalie Barker and Jason Tanner. Also taking part in the festivities will be the 2022 queen and king Parker Jendrysik and Kaden Fisher.
