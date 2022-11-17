The Union Area School District has listed students on honor rolls for the first grading period of the 2022-2023 school year.
Grade 7
High honor roll: Chloe Adrian, Maddox Dawson, Ethan Heaney, Rian Jones, Aleah Kroesen, Lance Mansaray and Addison McLaren-Lane.
Honor roll: Brycen Anderson, Ryan Burgin, Cage Hilke, Presley Kupka, Jade McGee, Madison Metzger, Hazel Pozzuoli, Jonathan Riley Jr., Trinity Rosta, Cristian Ruiz and Alonna Senchak.
Grade 8
High honor roll: Callie Conti, Landon Eckert, Irelyn Fisher, Elizabeth Glidden, Cole Harper, Maggie Joseph, Jordyn Kelley, Marissa McKenzie and Robin Nogay.
Honor roll: Geno Biondi, Camren Bixler, Isaac Casciato, Christian Franz, Madelynn Galizia, Taylor Johnson, Abigail Kelley, Haley Kosciuszko, Alexis Kroesen, Gavin Lykins, Sydney Mudrie, Shania Reighert, Gavin Sackela, Korynne Shannon, Logan Staph, Samantha Thomas and Zion Townsell.
Grade 9
High honor roll: Olivia Benedict, Nathaniel Chornenky, Charlotte DeRaleau, Sherridan Finley, Kaylee Flowers, Miley Fusco, Julie Hetrick, Connor Hilke, Sydney Hodill, Madison Ippolito, Alexis McCurdy, Gabriella Rice, Elizabeth Smith, Christopher Staph and Elizabeth Stubrich.
Honor roll: Shawna Boice, Evan Burns, Damien Carbone, Chloe Confer, Dominic Cucitrone, Max Egbert, Miera Gunn, Cameron Kimbell, Kimberlyn Libengood, Madelynn Settle, Alivia Spiecher, Jayden Townsell and Olivia Williams.
Grade 10
High honor roll: Savannah Dean, Kylie Fruehstorfer, Rylee Glenn, Mackenzie Hedrick, Piper Jendrysik, Addison Nogay, Mia Preuhs, Elizabeth Riley and Rachel Villatoro.
Honor roll: Braelynn Campbell, Kayli Cragle, Rogan Hupp, Karlee Kelly, Jamel Mitchell, Mackenzie Siddall, Abigail Smith, Lucas Stanley, Hayden Strickler, Arabella Sweet and Andrew Thompson.
Grade 11
High honor roll: Dennen Bowen, Jordan Brown, Isabella Cameron, Kelly Cleaver, Charlie Doan, Mallory Gorgacz, Marcus Gunn, Benny Lin, Robert McCurdy and Allison Ross.
Honor roll: Grayson Blakley, Jacey Conti, Ian DePietro, Rocco Galmarini, Westley Hetrick, Emaleigh Lippmann, Elliott Liskooka, Joshua Lombardo, Allyson Mrozek, Shawn Norris, Landon Pagley and Kaitlynn Shuler.
Grade 12
High honor roll: Conner Eckert, Kaden Fisher, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Parker Jendrysik, Isabell King, Kendall Preuhs, Matthew Stanley, Sydney Wrona and Jayden Wynn.
Honor roll: Mason Benedict, Elise Booker, Ella Casalandra, Zachary Chornenky, Clara Hudson, Tucker Ligo, Brennen Porter and Alexander Shutack.
