The Union Area School District has announced its honor rolls for the first grading period of the 2021-2022 school year.
Grade 7
High honor roll: Geno Biondi, Landon Eckert, Irelyn Fisher, Madelynn Galizia, Elizabeth Glidden, Cole Harper, Maggie Joseph, Jordyn Kelley, Marissa McKenzie, Sydney Mudrie and Robin Nogay.
Honor roll: Rieley Aiken, Ethen Brown, Isaac Casciato, Callie Conti, Katelyn Cotton, Miah Galizia, Alexis Kroesen, Dameon Reagle, Zachary Rich, Emily Ross, Gavin Sackela, Logan Staph, Samantha Thomas and Zion Townsell.
Grade 8
High honor roll: Olivia Benedict, Charlotte DeRaleau, Connor Hilke and Elizabeth Smith.
Honor roll: Evan Burns, Damien Carbone, Nathaniel Chornenky, Chloe Confer, Benjamin Dollman, Max Egbert, Sheridan Finley, Kaylee Flowers, Miera Gunn, Julie Hetrick, Sydney Hodill, Madison Ippolito, Kimberlyn Libengood, Breonna Meteney, Brianna Muchicko, Hanna Muchicko, Gabriella Rice, Madelynn Settle, Alivia Spiecher, Christopher Staph, Jayden Townsell and Olivia Williams.
Grade 9
High honor roll: Braelynn Campbell, Kylie Fruehstorfer, Rylee Glenn, Piper Jendrysik, Addison Nogay, Mia Preuhs, Mackenzie Siddall, Andrew Thompson and Rachel Villatoro.
Honor roll: Kayli Cragle, Savannah Dean, Mackenzie Hedrick, Emma Jenkins, Daniel Mukaabya, Haley Quimby, Elizabeth Riley, Abigail Smith, Lucas Stanley and Maddox Thompson.
Grade 10
High honor roll: Grayson Blakley, Jonalyn Braho, Jordan Brown, Alyssa Brunke, Kelly Cleaver, Charlie Doan, Rocco Galmarini, Mallory Gorgacz, Marcus Gunn, Robert McCurdy, Allison Ross and Kaitlynn Shuler.
Honor roll: Dennen Bowen, Isabella Cameron, Jacey Conti, Ian DePietro, Nina DiNardo, Michael Gunn, John Hudson, Benny Lin, Emaleigh Lippmann, Elliott Liskooka, Veronica Llewellyn, Allyson Mrozek, Shawn Norris, Landon Pagley and Caidan Wiseman.
Grade 11
High honor roll: Brittany Annarelli, Elise Booker, Conner Eckert, Kaden Fisher, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Kendall Preuhs, Matthew Stanley and Sydney Wrona.
Honor roll: Mason Benedict, Elijah Booker, Ella Casalandra, Zachary Chornenky, Joseph DeRaleau, Clara Hudson, Parker Jendrysik, Isabell King, Emma Murdock, Brennen Porter, Lorenzo Rizzo, Cameron Taylor, Michael Thomas and Jayden Wynn.
Grade 12
High honor roll: Cynthia Burlingame, Marissa Caplan, James Cragle, Antonio Faraone, Madalyn Gorgacz, Mary Faith McClain, Victoria Norco and Aleigha Toy.
Honor roll: Dean Alston-Clark, Amanda Book, Kelsy Cragle, Madeline Kassi, Jacob Mullins, Emily Siddall, Tyler Staub, Eden Townsell, Megan VanEman, Nicholas Vitale, Jaelana Williams and Raquel Zarlingo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.