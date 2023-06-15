Union Area High School has listed names of students on honor rolls for the fourth grading period of the 2022-2023 school year.
Grade 12
High honor: Brittany Annarelli, Conner Eckert, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Isabell King, Kendall Preuhs, Matthew Stanley and Sydney Wrona.
Honor roll: Elise Booker, Ella Casalandra, Zachary Chornenky, Kaden Fisher, Clara Hudson, Parker Jendrysik and Zoe Lepri.
Grade 11
High honor: Grayson Blakley, Isabella Cameron, Kelly Cleaver, Charlie Doan, Mallory Gorgacz, Benny Lin, Robert McCurdy, Shawn Norris and Allison Ross.
Honor roll: Dennen Bowen, Jonalyn Braho, Jordan Brown, Ian DePietro, Rocco Galmarini, Westley Hetrick, John Hudson, Dayne Johnke, Emaleigh Lippmann, Elliott Liskooka, Allyson Mrozek, Landon Pagley and Kaitlynn Shuler.
Grade 10
High honor: Kylie Fruehstorfer, Rylee Glenn, Mackenzie Hedrick, Piper Jendrysik, Addison Nogay, Mia Preuhs, Elizabeth Riley and Abigail Smith.
Honor roll: Braelynn Campbell, Kayli Cragle, Savannah Dean, Karlee Kelly, Jalen Peace, Haley Quimby, Cecilia Settle, Mackenzie Siddall, Hayden Strickler and Andrew Thompson.
Grade 9
High honor: Evan Burns, Nathaniel Chornenky, Charlotte DeRaleau, Kaylee Flowers, Miley Fusco, Julie Hetrick, Madison Ippolito, Gabriella Rice and Elizabeth Smith.
Honor roll: Olivia Benedict, Chloe Confer, Davarreon Davis, Sherridan Finley, Connor Hilke, Sydney Hodill, Kimberlyn Libengood, Brianna Muchicko, Hanna Muchicko, Madelynn Settle and Christopher Staph.
Grade 8
High honor: Callie Conti, Landon Eckert, Irelyn Fisher, Madelynn Galizia, Elizabeth Glidden, Maggie Joseph, Jordyn Kelley and Zachary Rich.
Honor roll: Geno Biondi, Abbey Conti, Cole Harper, Nathaniel Hill, Haley Kosciuszko, Carter Lansberry, Gavin Lykins, Sydney Mudrie, Robin Nogay, Shania Reighert, Gavin Sackela, Korynne Shannon and Samantha Thomas.
Grade 7
High honor: Maddox Dawson, Rian Jones and Alonna Senchak.
Honor roll: Ethan Heaney, Cage Hilke, Aleah Kroesen, Lance Mansaray, Addison McLaren-Lane, Hazel Pozzuoli and Mikenna Unrue.
