The Union Area High School alumni breakfast group, the Get Along Gang, had its annual Valentine’s Day luncheon Feb. 14 at Parkstown Restaurant.
The group originated during the members’ graduation years of 1951-1957. The Class of 1954 got the ball rolling and the group has been in existence ever since.
The Class of 1954 will be marking the 69th anniversary of their graduation this year. Through the years, the group has had Valentine luncheons, Christmas banquets, summer parties and class reunions.
The 1954 class members also pay tribute to their deceased classmates with a memorial table with photos, candles and flowers.
Each attendee was presented with a single rose listing members’ names, phone numbers and email addresses. There was also a special Valentine card with a “friendship recipe.”
The next get together will be at 11:30 a.m. March 14 at Ruby Tuesday’s.
