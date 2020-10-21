Gianna Trott was named Union High’s homecoming queen during a pregame ceremony Friday.
Trott is the daughter of April Lemmon, Corey Trott and Kiley Orelli, and the late Jason Lemmon. She is a four-year letterwinner in cheerleading and a three-year letterwinner in basketball and softball. Trott is a member of a travel softball team and she’s an all-star competitive cheerleader for NCT. In addition, she is a member of the Teenettes club and the Spanish Club. She plans to attend the University of Kentucky and major in nursing to become a trauma nurse.
Anthony Pavelko was crowned homecoming king. He is the son of Valerie Pavelko and the late Anthony Pavelko Sr. and the stepson of Jeffrey Peoples. He is a two-year member of the varsity football team as well as a letterman. He plans to enlist in the United States Air Force, specializing in cyber security.
