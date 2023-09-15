Allison “Allie” Ross and Michael Gunn were crowned Union Area High School’s 2023 homecoming queen and king during festivities Sept. 8 and 9.
The daughter of Dr. Michael and Kristie Ross, Allie is a three-year letter winner in softball on the 2022 and 2023 varsity softball WPIAL championship teams and the 2023 PIAA state runner-up team. She is also a three-year letter winner and captain of the varsity volleyball team.
Allie participates in travel volleyball, Tech Club, Social Media Club, Journalism Club, Forensics, Peer Leadership, Student Council, National Honor Society, AP Club and Teenettes. She is a high honor roll student, president of Entrepreneurship Club and a Rotary Youth Leadership Award participant.
Allie was named 2024 Distinguished Young Woman of Lawrence County also winning the talent and self expression categories. She went on to win the state talent, interview, self expression and spirit categories and was named 2024 Distinguished Young Woman of Pennsylvania. She will travel to Mobile, Alabama, in June to compete for the national title.
Allie plans to attend the University of Alabama to major in business.
This year’s king is the son of Michael and Tera Gunn. Michael has been a member of the football team for four years and was a member of the 2022 WPIAL championship and state runner-up football team.
He is also a three-year letterman for baseball and member of the 2021 and 2022 WPIAL championship baseball teams and a four-year honor roll student.
Michael plans to play college football and baseball while studying physical education or physical therapy.
