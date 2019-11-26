UNION ELEMENTARY
Union Elementary School will host a Grandparents Breakfast at 7:45 a.m. Nov. 27.
Each year, the Volunteer Committee and second grade teachers organize and plan the event to honor the grandparents. The theme will be “Donuts.” Last year, approximately 600 grandparents and students signed up to attend.
Also happening in November at the school:
•Scottie 3’s. This month in the Scottie 3’s program, students are beginning to incorporate rhyming words and end sounds into the lessons each week. Additionally, the calendar and days of the week have been introduced to the students. The students have started to learn a Days of the Week song which they will continue to sing throughout the year. Throughout the month the students have been working in learning centers. Students have the opportunity to participate in activities that allow them to work on fine motor skill and engineering. Students also work on their rhyming and ending sounds in their centers. Students had the opportunity to learn about several things such as voting, Veterans Day, fall harvest and Thanksgiving.
•Pre-K. Students have been focusing on ways to be thankful and kind. The students made thankful turkeys and thank-you cards. They celebrated World Kindness Day on Nov. 13 by coming up with a list of kind acts, helping create a large Be The I in Kind sign and working in centers that promoted teamwork. As December comes up, the students will start discussing how donating and giving can be helpful and impactful.
•Kindergarten. The students have been working on Thanksgiving Feast Projects. Kindergarteners are also learning how to use adjectives when writing in their journals. Students are using color words and number words to describe a noun.
•First Grade. Students are reading more advanced stories each week and focusing on the main idea, details and sequencing strategies. The students are working on nouns, verbs and identifying short vowel sounds with beginning blends. In math, the first graders have been learning many strategies to solve addition problems with numbers 1-10 such as: counting on, doubles facts, doubles plus/minus one. Next, students will compare these strategies and how they are related. Also this month, the students are finishing the bat unit. In mid-November, they began to focus on the First Thanksgiving and the importance of Native Americans to the lives of Pilgrims. The students learned about veterans and decorated for the Veteran’s Day program.
•Second Grade. In preparation for the Veterans Day assembly, students practiced the song “You’re a Grand Old Flag” to sing as a tribute to our heroes. Also in November, second grade is celebrating Thanksgiving with a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Feast. Students learned about the first Thanksgiving and shared what they are thankful for in their own lives. Mrs. D’Angelo’s class disguised a turkey so that it would not be eaten on Thanksgiving Day. The students then wrote a paragraph explaining why they should not be eaten and the turkeys are displayed in the hallway. Second grade students will finish up their eight weeks of swimming lessons in November.
•Third Grade. The students have been working on multiplication in math. Students are excited to find new ways to learn multiplication. Students had the opportunity to work on communitive property of multiplication along with the understanding factors, multiples, equations and reviewing place value. The students are engaged and enjoy making arrays and playing different multiplication games that require them to recall the products quickly. In reading, the students are continuously improving on phonics and grammar skills. With each new story that third graders read, they are enhancing their fluency. Lately, the students are still building upon skills with the stories that require the third graders to compare and contrast, state the main idea and details, and explain the cause and effect within the story. Every month as a third grade team, we connect one our stories a STEM activity. Students are very excited to be working on our FID folder and planning how to effectively have each student learn at their academic level during these flexible instruction days.
