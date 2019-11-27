•Fourth Grade. Students have been working on long digit division. The students have been practicing these all month to prepare for the PSSA test. The fourth graders finished up multiplication and have transitioned nicely into division. Students will begin the unit on fractions once they complete division. The students have been using Scottie Skills as an extra practice where the students are grouped by ability. They go to different teachers and classrooms to work on assignments geared to their levels. This includes practice sheets, games and IXL. This practice will help improve the PSSA scores.
•Fifth Grade. Danielle Brown’s students will spend some time in math planning a (fictional) Thanksgiving Dinner. The students will practice adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing while participating in an authentic experience. The students will be able to see how these important math skills apply to everyday life. Megan Fuchs’ studentswill be celebrating Thanksgiving this year by having a Macy’s Day Parade with our Dash Robots. Students will work with a partner to create a float (balloon) for their Dash Robot to carry. Once they create their float, the students will learn to program the robot through the course. The day of the parade, the students will assemble their floats and work their way through the course. If time permits, the students will visit other classrooms to share our parade.
Natalee Schmolly’s fifth-grade ELA classes have been learning about conjunctions. The students have used coordinating, subordinating, and correlative conjunctions to create compound and complex sentences to show growth in their writing.
As part of the Journey’s Reading series, fifth graders read the story “Storm Warrior,” a passage about a group of African-American men who saved lives off the coast of the Outer Banks in the 1890s. Students analyzed the text and drew conclusions that these men were like the coast guard of today, risking their lives to save others in dangerous water. These brave surfmen saved nine people from the raging sea when their ship, the E.S. Newman, ran aground in a hurricane. Students learned the forgotten heroes descendents were eventually awarded a Gold Lifesaving Medal 100 years to the day after the rescue.
•Art. Pre K students are creating Mondrian inspired collages using cut strips of paper and glue sticks. Kindergarten students are creating Monet’s water lily ponds using paper plates, paint, and tissue paper. First graders are discussing the four seasons and creating mosaic trees that represent their favorite season. Second graders are drawing self-portraits by observing themselves in the mirror. Third-grade students are creating silhouette self-portraits. They are filling their silhouettes with drawings of their favorite items/words that describe themselves. In fourth grade, students are painting with watercolors and drawing Wonder-inspired portraits. Students are listening to the audible version of the book and filling their artwork with kind words about themselves. Fifth-graders are learning about Graffiti and Banksy. Students are creating Graffiti style posters that address a social issue of their choice.
•Title I. The Title I department has continued to provide support to the students during the month of November. Along with the small group and one on one instruction, students are now able to complete benchmark testing through our new AIMSweb program. This will allow teachers to better identify the type of support each student needs. Planning for the Family Engagement Evening in December is underway.
•Wellness. The curriculum order of events is changing to be more effective to assure students understand the concepts in the Wellness program of 5-2-1-0. Grade four just finished a homework assignment called, “Fall Fitness Fun”. In this assignment, students were to draw or find pictures of how they were active in the Fall. This year, I added the “1” part of the 5-2-1-0. This component says you should be physically active for an hour every day. The students showed how they were physically active for an hour on one day. For example, a student showed they played at recess then went to cheerleading practice. The homework assignment was posted in the hallway for everyone to view. Fifth graders are starting the lead assignment in the 5-2-1-0 series for the fifth graders at the end of November. This program is typically started in the Spring, so this will give more time to convey the topics in this project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.