The 60th Union High Class of 1962 Get-Together is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at Faraone Brothers, 1015 S. Mill St.
To make reservations or get further information about the event, contact John Covelli at (724) 333-2828. Reservations must be made before Aug. 16.
Organizers are looking for contact information for the following classmates: Willy Jones, Ray Topolski, Ted Sedgewick, Dorothy Mrozek Root, Bradley James and Theresa McVicker. Anyone who can provide information is asked to call Covelli as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.