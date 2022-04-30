If you're going... The New Castle Playhouse will present Disney's "Frozen, Jr." May 6-8 and 12-15 at the theate…

Brady Flamino could have just let it go.

The local theater veteran was at the New Castle Playhouse returning some props he borrowed for Union Area High School’s just completed production of “Annie” when he learned the director for “Frozen, Jr.” had to step down due to a work commitment.

“I asked what I thought was a dumb, rhetorical question: ‘What are we going to do?’” Flamino recalled.

Playhouse office manager Cathy DeRaleau offered an answer, “Why don’t you do it?”

“I still wasn’t technically done with Union, there were still invoices that needed paid and props and costumes that needed returned. I had two contractors working at the house. I was helping with my elderly mother-in-law and the grandkids. I had a laundry list of reasons to say no,” explained Flamino who directs at Union as well as the Playhouse, where he has also serves on the board of directors and occasionally sets foot on stage.

But, Flamino agreed to take home a copy of the script for the youth version of the Disney classic and make a decision within 24 hours.

“I went home still not thinking it was going to happen,” he said. “But then I talked to my wife and realized I couldn’t leave them stranded.”

With six weeks between agreeing to direct and the scheduled May 6 opening, Flamino and the already selected youth cast made the most of their time.

“I’ve never done so much scrambling, usually there’s a whole year to get things in place,” Flamino said, explaining that directors usually know what shows they will be in charge of about a year in advance.

“Still, any hesitations I had at the very beginning faded quickly,” he continued. “I fell in the love with the show and the cast. The train is on the right track and we’re having a great ride.”

Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, “Frozen, Jr.” brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life and features all of the memorable songs from the animated film.

Working with a cast of almost 40, including a dozen 5- to 7-year-olds, and many with no stage experience, Flamino noted, “They’ve come a long way in a short amount of time. And, of course, I’m not as used to that age group, so I’ve learned a lot, too.”

Education is part of the goal of the Playhouse’s youth theater program.

In addition to giving the actors a chance to be on stage, “we’re also teaching them about the ins and outs of theater,” Flamino explained.

“If I tell someone to go downstage, they need to know what that means. I tell them there are no dumb questions. We want to do everything we can to help them understand and love theater,” he continued.

To help the audience love “Frozen, Jr.,” Flamino has promised some magical touches that utilize modern technology.

“We’ve got some tricks up our sleeves. After all, it’s Disney so there has to be some magic,” Flamino laughed, crediting the show’s “great support team,” especially DeRaleau – “she’s our right hand, and our left hand” – the crew, cast and parents.

“Our success has been a team effort.”