Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will offer programs in two continuing on-going series during October.
The Coffee and Contemplation series focusing on a variety of spiritual and holistic topics provides participants with input from a presenter and includes time for reflection and discussion.
The October session, “Autumn Blessings” with presenter Mary Stanco, will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 18. The autumn months are short but vibrant with color and smells of the changing season. Participants will take time with scripture and reflection on God’s presence among us in this beautiful season. Time outside (weather permitting) will be part of the reflection.
Cost is $7 and registration is required.
The Torah Studies for Christians series with the Rev. George Balasko continues from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 with the theme “Jesus’ View on the Sabbath.”
This Bible education series is an opportunity for Christians to reflect on the Scriptures using video resources from various scripture scholars. Working closely with the biblical text, participants will explore the methods and insights of the sages of the Jewish tradition, their love for Torah, their eye for detail, their incisive questions, debates and creative storytelling (midrash).
In this way Christians can deepen their appreciation of a Torah tradition which is at the core of Jewish life, which formed Jesus as a Jew and which is the root of their biblical heritage.
Balasko is founder, general editor and producer of a continuing education program in cooperation with Abba House Communications, and for more than 40 years has served as host and producer of the “Jewish/Christian Dialogue” television series, which airs in several markets around the world.
Participants need not attend all of the programs in this series. A free-will offering will be collected and registration is not required.
Registration and further information are available online at vmesc.org or by calling (724) 964-8886.
