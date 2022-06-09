Anna Williams and Nevada Pacifico, 2022 graduates of Wilmington and Laurel high schools, respectively, each received a Team Emma Forever Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarships are presented in memory of Emma Weatherby, a 2017 graduate of Neshannock High School who lost her battle with rhabdomyosarcoma on April 13, 2018.
The Team Emma scholarships were created after Emma’s friends, Maria Deluca and Kacey Copple, decided to have an annual 5K in her memory. Proceeds from sponsors, registration and basket raffles generate the funds.
To date, the fund has awarded $30,000 to 30 future educators from Lawrence County.
Williams is attending Grove City College, majoring in English and secondary education. She will also be a part of the soccer team.
Pacifico also is attending Grove City, majoring in English and communications secondary education with a minor in theater.
Incoming high school seniors wishing to apply for the scholarship for next year should inquire at www.comm-foundation.org after January 2023.
The fifth and final Team Emma Forever Memorial Scholarship 5K will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 6 behind Neshannock High School. This event funds the scholarships. Participants may run, walk or just take part in the basket raffle.
