Donald A. Bowden and Michael H. Linz each have been recognized for 50 years of membership to the Masonic Lodge of the Craft Westminster No. 433.
The 50-year service emblem, which both men received, is highly regarded among members of the Lodge and is signified by a golden lapel pin as a symbol of the achievement.
When asked for their thoughts during the award ceremony, Linz, 89, of Shenango Township recalled how Carl Chandler, who was in attendance, persuaded him to join the fraternity.
“He really hounded me until I gave in,” Linz said, “and I’m so glad he did.”
Bowden, 85, a resident of Hickory Township, expressed his thankfulness to all the members in attendance, stating that he was proud of the work they are doing and have done in the Lodge. He shared a story about an occasion on which he mistakenly wore two different shoes to a Lodge meeting, which drew laughter from those attending.
Bowden and Franz have been friends for many years, and both joined the fraternity in 1971. The Masonic Lodge of the Craft No. 433 was founded in New Castle in 1869, later becoming Lodge of the Craft Westminster after merging with Westminster Lodge No. 727 in 2001.
