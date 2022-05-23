Two Westminster College students from New Castle were winners during last month's annual Undergraduate Research and Arts Celebration.
Sophomore Megan Miller, an environmental studies major, was part of the team that took third place in the first-year poster prize competition for "Environmental Entrepreneurship: Westminster Bee Company."
Senior Noah Pollio, a biology major, shared the winning Roundtables efforts for the Health and Well Being Award.
The Undergraduate Research and Arts Celebration is a daylong event that puts classes on pause to showcase the collaborative work between Westminster faculty and students..
