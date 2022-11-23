Two holiday traditions return to Ellwood City, starting this weekend.
The Ellwood City Area Civic Chorale will present a stand-alone concert at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 at First United Methodist Church, 416 Crescent Ave.
The Chorale also will perform at The Boar's Head Festival, which begins its slate of five presentation at 7 p.m. Saturday at Christ Presbyterian Church, 325 Spring Ave. The festival also will take place at 5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3, and at 3 and 5 p.m. Dec. 4. Call (724) 758-4563 for free tickets.
Since 1954, the Ellwood City Area Civic Chorale has performed a Christmas concert and a spring concert. The Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce considers the Chorale the "Musical Ambassadors of Ellwood City." In addition to its local performances, the Chorale has sung at Disney World, Frankenmuth (Michigan), America Sings in Washington, D.C. and under the dome of the state Capitol for then-Gov. Robert Casey.
Other Chorale concerts are scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Bakerstown United Methodist Church; 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at New Brighton Free Methodist Church; and 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople.
