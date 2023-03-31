There’s been a bit of a South Side shuffle going on in New Castle.
It’s a tasty proposition for customers.
Two Fat Guys and an Oven, a staple on New Castle’s South Side for more than 12 years, relocated Oct. 21 from 839 Moravia St. to 811, the former home of La Mangia because their business was getting to big for its location, according to co-owners Janine Bennett and Melinda Koginos. In their place at 811 Moravia St. is the return of Turco’s Pizza in April.
At Two Fats and an Oven, Bennett and Koginos said the business has been getting busier and busier over the last two years and is up 30 percent since the move.
With its new location, Two Fat Guys is offering all the same items it had before along with some new ones. Koginos said this includes more items for lunch, including additional pizza flavors, sandwiches and wings.
While the business has offered lunch food along with baked goods since the beginning, Bennett noted customers have been more aware of the lunch menu since the move, as well as due to increased social media advertising.
Bennett and Koginos said since many of the employees are family, nobody on staff considers the work a job, despite the long hours.
“It’s fun. It’s not like a job at all,” Koginos said.
The work day starts between 3 to 3:30 a.m. when the bread is being made and remains consistently busy.
“It’s busy all day. Nobody sits,” Bennett said.
Bennett said the business hopes to expand its menu by offering new lunch specials or pastry items.
She said the business tries to be creative with its baked goods. The business sells around 60 dozen cookies a day.
The name “Two Fat Guys and an Oven” comes from the original owners of the business, who sold it to Koginos shortly after it opened. Koginos then sold half the business to Bennett.
“We all became one, big, fat family,” Koginos said. “We kept the name because it was catchy. Everybody knew us by Two Fat Guys, so we just kept it that way.”
Turco’s, meanwhile, is headed by Nick Turco.
He said he started making pizzas “on accident” in an effort to recreate a style of pizza he craved from Wilkes-Barre.
Turco, who grew up on the North Hill, moved to the Luzerne County city in 2011 and within a few days of living there discovered a pizza that seems to only be sold there — pan-fried Sicilian style.
“It was my go-to pizza,” Turco said.
Turco said what makes this style of pizza stand out is that it is both baked and fried at the same time. The oil in the pizza fires the crust, making it feel baked and deep fried at the same time.
“That is the main thing that separates it,” Turco said. “I never had anything like it.”
By 2018, Turco had moved back to New Castle.
He said he was craving the pan-fried Sicilian pizza, but couldn’t find any local pizza shop that sold it.
So, he began making his own version.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Turco began selling his pizzas around town on Fridays and Sundays when was off from his day job at Preston Toyota.
Word traveled fast and his pizzas quickly sold out on both days with him having to place limits on the amount sold each day.
He eventually decided in 2021 to temporarily stop making his pizzas to look for a shop of his own. After over a year of searching, he was able to secure the building at 839 Moravia St.
“I knew I had to have it,” Turco said of the building when it went up for sale.
Turco said there are different regular and specialty kinds of pizza on the menu, with the most popular one being the “Mamma Mia,” which is covered in Mike’s Hot Honey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.