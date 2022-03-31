Two Ellwood City Lincoln High School students were honored for attaining Eagle Scout status on Monday.
Hayden Slade, an 11th grader and a member of the Blue Band marching band, LHS choir and LHS musical, is a six-year Carson Scholar. His Eagle Scout project was the “Moraine State Park Bicycle Maintenance Station.” Slade purchased and installed a bicycle maintenance station on the paved bike trail at Moraine State Park.
Grady Smith is also an 11th grader and member of the Blue Band marching band as well as the golf, tennis and basketball teams. He is a seven-year Carson Scholar and helped the Wolverines basketball team to the 2021 WPIAL championship. His Eagle Scout project was the “Lincoln High School Board Game Room Renovation.” Grady renovated the board game room at the high school.
In 2018, the two also founded “Games to Give,” which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that gives games to children in need, cancer patients, women’s shelters, deployed U.S. troops and others. To date, they have distributed almost 6,000 games.
Mayor Anthony J. Court presented proclamations to the two Monday at their meeting held at The First Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.