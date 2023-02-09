Art & Education at the Hoyt has repopulated its galleries with two new collections of contemporary works by artists Judy Hodge and Andrew Chalfen on view through March 9.
A free public reception with both artists will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 18.
Chalfen’s “Pixelated Worlds” is first to greet visitors at the door with paintings, drawings and mixed media pieces that focus on patterns that vibrate, bloom, cluster and break apart in dazzling color.
At times, they are constructivist, abstract, geometric and even psychedelic. Yet all demonstrate a playful obsession with detail that is reflective of the riffs, hooks and poetic forms used in music. Therefore, it is no surprise to learn that the largely self-taught Philadelphia artist is also a musician.
“My process mirrors that of my songwriting and music arranging, involving the repetition of a small selection of formal elements and subtle variations … More recent abstract geometric pieces explore themes of nostalgia, anxiety, climate change, play and allusions to impenetrable data, all reflective of, and perhaps counter to, accelerating social and psychic instability in the world.”
The work exhibited alludes to aerial views, cartography, architectural renderings, musical notation, urban-like densities and other natural and man-made patterns, which often spill out over edges to suggest an unseen continuation.
In the last few years, Chalfen’s work has been featured at Abington Art Center in Philadelphia and The Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington.
Hodge’s “The Churning Movement of Stillness” offers a collection of semi-abstracted landscapes in the Main Galleries, which are both familiar in content and full of meaning. They look almost like Tiffany windows that are accompanied by short verses of poetry connecting the viewer to a memory and/or an experience as simple as the way the air moves through the leaves to muss one’s hair.
“I feel the constant movement that seethes under stillness. I try to capture a moment, the way it feels to be there, to walk right in,” Hodge said.
Among the Buffalo native’s earliest influences was Vincent Van Gogh. Although her formal education at the State University of New York at Buffalo gave her a good foundation in painting and art history that opened her up to new influences including Walter Prochownick, Seymour Drumlevitch and Tom Thompson of the Canadian Group of Seven.
An interdisciplinary master’s degree in art and computer science led Hodge into a 22 career in advertising. She did not return to painting until 2013. Yet, by 2014, she was accepted as an exhibiting artist with The Buffalo Society of Artists and went on to win their Gold Prize in 2017.
Today, she is represented in galleries and private collections around the U.S. and in Japan.
Standard gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, call (724) 652-2882 or visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
