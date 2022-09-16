New Wilmington Borough Park Amphitheater’s Arts in the Park Concert Series will offering the last event of the 2022 season with The Dante DiThomas Swing Band and The Jim Frank Combo from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 17.
Smothers Brothers BBQ will be the food vendor offering freshly prepared BBQ and drinks.
“It should be a beautiful end to a summer of great performances at the Amphitheater,” stated New Wilmington mayor Sherie Babb. “We are very excited to have two big band musical groups come and perform great music to listen and dance to one more time.”
The Dante DiThomas Swing Band is dedicated to the preservation of swing band music and a tribute to the New Castle big band orchestra leader Dante DiThomas. They will perform with 10 instrumentalists and a vocalist from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
DiThomas was born in Mahoningtown and traveled all over the U.S. playing and arranging music, ultimately working for 23 years in Hollywood for Disney and other movie studios. He retired to his hometown and became the leader of The Dante DiThomas Orchestra. After his death, Dr. Thomas Zumpella continued the big band sound and swing music. Zumpella is a retired New Castle High School music director, current director of the Red Coat Band, and musical director of the New Castle Playhouse. He also worked and played with DiThomas locally.
From 5 to 6 p.m., The Jim Frank Combo will perform. The combo is four members: Jim Frank, accordion; Paul Jacobson, guitar; Joe Commarata, trumpet; and Tony Tushcar, drums. They play a variety of music ranging from polka and waltzes to Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. The group also take requests from the audience. A common request is “Oh What A Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong.
The free concerts are generously sponsored by Apple Castle, Visit Lawrence County, Shenango on the Green, Taylor & Associates, Westminster College, Frank and Beth Verterano, The Emma Mae Hoyt Foundation and Red’s Place for Car Care.
All events are weather dependent. For more information, check the website, www.livenewwilmington.com/events/, or Livenewwilmington Facebook page.
