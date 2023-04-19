Two members of a local American Heritage Girls troop have earned the organization’s highest award.
Anastasia Brown, 18, of New Castle and Isabelle Gibson, 17, of Vienna, Ohio, each qualified for the Stars & Stripes Award, an honor equivalent to the Eagle Scout Award presented by the Boy Scouts of America.
Both teens are members of New Covenant EPC’s Troop PA-0423. Their accomplishments mark the first time in the troop’s 10 year history that a member has achieved this award.
In addition to living out the American Heritage Girls Creed and Oath, Award, recipients must have completed a number of requirements to achieve this honor, including:
•Earning a total of 16 Merit Badges
•Having held a leadership position in their troop for a minimum of six months
•Planning, developing and providing leadership to others in a 100+ hour service project
•Writing a Life Ambition/ Spiritual Walk Essay and resume
•Receiving at least three letters of reference
•Passing a Board of Review.
Brown chose to serve Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Church by updating the church signage and landscaping.
In recent years, she has served as the troop’s flag ceremony coordinator and correspondent, and has received the Dolly Madison award.
Brown, who is completing her senior year as a homeschooler, is a member of Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Church. Her interests include piano and track and field. She is active in the Christian writing community, having won multiple essay and poetry contests including the annual journalism contest sponsored by Patrick Henry College two years in a row. She also works part time at Living Treasures Wild Animal Park. She is the daughter of Charles and Miriam Brown.
Gibson chose to serve the Vienna Historical Society by documenting gravesites using the Find a Grave app. This will allow individuals working on family genealogies to view the information from around the world.
In recent years she has served as the troop’s flag ceremony coordinator, dismissal captain, and game and song leader. She has earned additional AHG level-up awards.{p class=”p1”}Gibson is a member of NorthMar Church in Warren, Ohio, and is active in marching band and flagline, ski club, Spanish club, National Honor Society, drama club, YoungLife and track at Mathews High School, where she is a senior. She is the daughter of Chris and Wendy Gibson.
Gibson and Brown are the 17th and 18th Pennsylvania recipients, respectively, of the Stars & Stripes Award, and the 1,044th and 1,045th nationally. They will be recognized at an awards ceremony later this spring.
American Heritage Girls, Inc., is a national character development organization for young women, ages 5-18, that embraces Christian values and encourages family involvement. For more information on the American Heritage Girls, visit www.americanheritagegirls.org.
