A pair of Neshannock Township twins were treated to a drive-by fiesta on their third birthday.
With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a damper on a traditional celebration, friends and family of Rayna and Illyana treated them instead to a birthday parade featuring well-wishers riding in more than 15 decorated cars, as well as Mexican food provided by Los Amigos in Union Township.
The Neshannock Township police led the parade while the twins and their parents — Angelica and Rob Shaffer — smiled and waved back from the driveway of their home.
